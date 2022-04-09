Masters 2022: Scotty Schaeffler takes over with a record-tying five-shot lead. Golf News & Travel Information

Augusta, Ga. – Well, that should clear up any doubts.
We’re only 36 holes into the 86th Masters, but Scotty Schaeffler established himself as the world’s No. 1 player on Friday with a display of the strength and grit we should expect from a top-ranked golfer in the game. The Texan who appears to be two-step in his swing certainly had a jump in his move as he lofted Augusta National Golf Club into the air at five-under 67.
A nearly unstoppable effort tied for the bottom of the day with Justin Thomas enabled Schaeffler to take a five-stroke lead at eight-under 136 – which corresponds to the biggest two-round lead in Masters history. First five times…
