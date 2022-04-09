Masters 2022: Scotty Scheffler dominates Augusta, her late friend’s family cheers from afar. Golf News & Travel Information

Augusta, Ga. – It’s Saturday afternoon and McLean Ragan has just finished the morning shift in the hospital lab, but there is no sign of fatigue in his voice, the exhaustion he has been in the past two days at Augusta National. , No, McLean Ragan isn’t in Georgia to watch his family friend Scotty Scheffler attempt to win a Masters, keeping him in Columbus, Ohio for his general surgery residency. However, he is keeping an eye on every hole of the final 36.