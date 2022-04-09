Masters 2022: The superstition that Harold Warner III has worked on in Augusta. Golf News & Travel Information

Although he is playing in his first Masters, Harold Warner III looks nothing like a nervous rookie. On Friday, he posted his second-straight one-under 71 at Augusta National Golf Club, and his two-under 142 total put him in contention over the weekend. Winner at the Saudi International earlier this year, which put him in the top 50 in the world rankings and a Masters Invitational, Warner looks so relaxed you won’t know he’s playing in just his ninth Major at age 31. are.