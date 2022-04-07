Masters 2022: Troubled by recent past issues, Paul Casey withdraws from Augusta Golf News & Travel Information

Casey, 44, was scheduled to leave at 10:53 am with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, who won the Players Championship last month. This was the last event Casey completed and she finished third. He withdrew the following week from the Valspar Championship, a tournament he has won twice, but then tried to play in the WGC-Dell Technologies match play. He lost his first two matches and then withdrew from the tournament before his third match due to a back injury.