Masters Golf Live Stream 2021 Free Tee Golf!! 2021 Masters – Film Daily

It’s finally here, once again. It’s Masters week of 2021. The 85th playing of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club features a handful of storylines to watch, as if the first men’s major championship of the season wasn’t big enough already. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is back to defend his November title. Jordan Spieth enters this week off a win at the Valero Texas Open. Then there’s newly engaged Brooks Koepka, who says that he feels like he can win just a few weeks after a knee surgery.

Click Here To Watch Live

ESPN and CBS will split TV coverage of the four-day tournament, but each of their streaming services — ESPN+ and Paramount+ — will feature myriad content, including featured groups, Amen Corner, hole-by-hole coverage and more, for those who don’t want to watch the action from Augusta on their TV.

Event: Golf- Masters Tournament 2021

Tournament details: Masters ,PGA Tour,European Tour
Date:Apr 8–11, 2021, Thursday.

Start time: 8:30 a.m- 6:45 p.m.
Course: Augusta National Golf Course
Purse: $11,500,000
Limited in-person attendance.

Watch: Online Stream

Masters 2021 at Augusta Live Stream and Full Schedule

Round 1 — Thursday, April 8

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Amen Corner — 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 — Friday, April 9

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Amen Corner — 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 — Saturday, April 10

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+*
Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 — Sunday, April 11

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+*
Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

2021 Masters field: Here’s who is playing at Augusta National . Click here to see Leader Board .

The calendar has turned to April, which means it’s once again time for the Masters at Augusta National. Here is our complete 2021 Masters viewer’s guide for the event, including tee times, streaming, TV schedules and more.

2021 Masters viewer’s guide: Round 1 and 2 tee times

How to bet on the Masters — risk-free!

Want to add even more excitement to your Masters viewing experience? Download Chirp, the new golf-gaming app from GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM Golf. Chirp gives its users fake money to place weeklong and real-time bets, and doles out amazing prizes for standout performers. Learn more about this game-changing app here, or download it here.

How to Watch Masters 2021 at Augusta Live Stream schedule (ET)

There are multiple ways to stream the 2021 Masters action online. Various streaming options will be available on ESPN+, Masters.com and in the Masters app. These include featured group coverage and featured hole coverage all four days. You can sign up for ESPN+ to watch all the online action, as well as the ESPN TV broadcasts here with VPN.

How to Watch Free with VPN From anywhere

Watch the 2021 Masters Tournament live on Masters.com and Twitter

Price: Free
Channels: CBS Sports Network and NBC
The 2021 Masters Tournament will be streamed live on The Masters Twitter account and website for free .

To watch the event:

Get ExpressVPN.
Connect to a server location in the U.S.
Go to the Masters Tournament website or Twitter account.
You’re all set!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.

Stream the 2021 Masters Tournament live on CBS and ESPN

Price: 6 USD/month and up
Channels: CBS and ESPN
CBS and ESPN hold U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2021 Masters Tournament. A variety of cord-cutting services are available with free trials. You can also watch the CBS broadcast via Paramount Plus.

To watch the 2021 Masters Tournament live online:

Get ExpressVPN.
Connect to a server location in the U.S.
Head to Paramount Plus (6 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), or Hulu (65 USD/month) and use a free trial.
Start watching!

