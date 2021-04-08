Masters Golf Live Stream 2021 Free Tee Golf!! 2021 Masters – Film Daily

It’s finally here, once again. It’s Masters week of 2021. The 85th playing of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club features a handful of storylines to watch, as if the first men’s major championship of the season wasn’t big enough already. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is back to defend his November title. Jordan Spieth enters this week off a win at the Valero Texas Open. Then there’s newly engaged Brooks Koepka, who says that he feels like he can win just a few weeks after a knee surgery.

ESPN and CBS will split TV coverage of the four-day tournament, but each of their streaming services — ESPN+ and Paramount+ — will feature myriad content, including featured groups, Amen Corner, hole-by-hole coverage and more, for those who don’t want to watch the action from Augusta on their TV.

Event: Golf- Masters Tournament 2021

Tournament details: Masters ,PGA Tour,European Tour

Date:Apr 8–11, 2021, Thursday.

Start time: 8:30 a.m- 6:45 p.m.

Course: Augusta National Golf Course

Purse: $11,500,000

Limited in-person attendance.

Round 1 — Thursday, April 8

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 — Friday, April 9

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 — Saturday, April 10

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+*

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 — Sunday, April 11

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+*

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Tee times

Player Tee time

H. Swafford 6:00 PM

M. Thompson 6:00 PM

M. Jones 6:12 PM

S. Lyle 6:12 PM

D. Frittelli 6:12 PM

I. Woosnam 6:24 PM

S. Cink 6:24 PM

J. Herman 6:24 PM

R. Streb 6:36 PM

S. Muñoz 6:36 PM

H. Stenson 6:36 PM

B. Langer 6:48 PM

W. Zalatoris 6:48 PM

J. Long 6:48 PM

I. Poulter 7:00 PM

B. Todd 7:00 PM

B. Harman 7:00 PM

C. Schwartzel 7:12 PM

C. Conners 7:12 PM

S. Kim 7:12 PM

K. Kisner 7:24 PM

J. Niemann 7:24 PM

D. Willett 7:24 PM

J. Day 7:36 PM

C. Champ 7:36 PM

M. Wolff 7:36 PM

H. English 7:48 PM

H. Matsuyama 7:48 PM

A. Ancer 7:48 PM

B. Watson 8:06 PM

V. Hovland 8:06 PM

B. Koepka 8:06 PM

W. Simpson 8:18 PM

S. García 8:18 PM

C. Bezuidenhout 8:18 PM

T. Strafaci 8:30 PM

L. Westwood 8:30 PM

D. Johnson 8:30 PM

J. Rahm 8:42 PM

R. McIlroy 8:42 PM

X. Schauffele 8:42 PM

P. Casey 8:54 PM

P. Reed 8:54 PM

D. Berger 8:54 PM

V. Singh 9:06 PM

M. Laird 9:06 PM

L. Mize 9:18 PM

B. Gay 9:18 PM

J. Walker 9:18 PM

C. Ortiz 9:30 PM

M. Hughes 9:30 PM

B. Wiesberger 9:30 PM

M. Weir 9:42 PM

C.T. Pan 9:42 PM

R. MacIntyre 9:42 PM

J. Olazábal 9:54 PM

M. Wallace 9:54 PM

L. Griffin 9:54 PM

M. Leishman 10:12 PM

J. Kokrak 10:12 PM

V. Perez 10:12 PM

C. Osborne 10:24 PM

F. Couples 10:24 PM

F. Molinari 10:24 PM

Z. Johnson 10:36 PM

G. Woodland 10:36 PM

K. Na 10:36 PM

J. Rose 10:48 PM

M. Kuchar 10:48 PM

S. Lowry 10:48 PM

B. Horschel 11:00 PM

R. Palmer 11:00 PM

T. Hatton 11:00 PM

S. Scheffler 11:12 PM

T. Fleetwood 11:12 PM

P. Mickelson 11:12 PM

M. Fitzpatrick 11:24 PM

P. Cantlay 11:24 PM

SJ Im 11:24 PM

A. Scott 11:36 PM

M. Homa 11:36 PM

B. DeChambeau 11:36 PM

J. Thomas 11:48 PM

L. Oosthuizen 11:48 PM

T. Finau 11:48 PM

J. Spieth 12:00 AM

C. Morikawa 12:00 AM

C. Smith 12:00 AM

How to Watch Masters 2021 at Augusta Live Stream schedule (ET)

There are multiple ways to stream the 2021 Masters action online. Various streaming options will be available on ESPN+, Masters.com and in the Masters app. These include featured group coverage and featured hole coverage all four days.

Price: Free

Channels: CBS Sports Network and NBC

The 2021 Masters Tournament will be streamed live on The Masters Twitter account and website for free .

To watch the event:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server location in the U.S.

Go to the Masters Tournament website or Twitter account.

You’re all set!

Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use a browser extension.

Stream the 2021 Masters Tournament live on CBS and ESPN

Price: 6 USD/month and up

Channels: CBS and ESPN

CBS and ESPN hold U.S. broadcasting rights for the 2021 Masters Tournament. A variety of cord-cutting services are available with free trials. You can also watch the CBS broadcast via Paramount Plus.

To watch the 2021 Masters Tournament live online:

Get ExpressVPN.

Connect to a server location in the U.S.

Head to Paramount Plus (6 USD/month), YouTube TV (65 USD/month), fuboTV (65 USD/month), or Hulu (65 USD/month) and use a free trial.

Start watching!