Masters Golf: Tiger Woods’ tumultuous day is enough to make the cut as Scottie Schaeffler advances after round two

Tiger Woods came back to make the cut with ease after a rocky start. photo/ap

Tiger Woods’ incredible return to the Masters continues.

Woods had a tumultuous day, but managed to post two over 74 in his second round to stay in the mix for the weekend at Augusta National.

Woods, who scored 71 in his opening round on return from injuries sustained in a car accident, stumbled early in the second round but managed to rebound on the back nine to end round two on an over 145.

Woods bogeyed four of his first five holes and turned 39. But he made a birdie in the 10th hole from short range and made two more birdies to make up for the two bogeys.