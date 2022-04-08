Masters in Augusta National Round 1 Recap – ESPN 98.1 FM

on a windy, Augusta On Thursday, Masters, golf and sports fans alike rejoiced. Fans saw the unexpected return of the five-time masters winner, Tiger Woods, as well as some new blood comes out on the green. Here’s what happened through Round 1 at the Masters.

return of tiger

after a horrific car accident In 2021, which hospitalized him, one of golf’s greats, Tiger Woods, returned to the Masters on Thursday. After his accident, Woods was unsure whether he would ever step onto the competitive golf course, let alone running fast again. But, recovering from the open break of his legs, Tiger was back in Augusta.

No one knew how well or poorly Woods would play, but it looked like he was happy with his score under 71.

“For the day, to end in the red, I’m where I need to be,”…