Masters Leader Scotty Schaffler Admits Wife “Don’t Care” About His World No. 1 Ranking

American golfer Scotty Schaffler became world No. 1 this year after winning three events on the PGA Tour, and is now in control of the Masters going into the final round

Scotty Scheffler may officially be the best golfer on the planet right now — but it’s a position his wife couldn’t care less about as she craves the glory of the Masters.

Schaffler, 25, is in the form of his life, moving on from an impressive Ryder Cup debut last year, where he defeated world No. 1 Jon Rahm in singles on Sunday. Still, the American entered 2022 without a PGA Tour win to his name, a notion he held vehemently in the creation of Augusta.

He broke his duck in February, winning the WM Phoenix Open on the third hole of a…