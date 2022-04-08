Masters Leaderboards, Tiger Tracker and Live Coverage

Augusta, Ga. — It looks like there are two different tournaments going on for Tiger Woods: one in which he could compete for a ridiculously sixth Masters Championship and one in which just walking the course could be worthy of its jacket ceremony. The first version Woods has played before, and at 46, he’s here for it again, with the expected juices flowing.
The second edition is phenomenal, and it couldn’t have been more flashy Thursday afternoon, when he walked down the 18th fairway with a hitch in his move at Augusta National Golf Club. He has won 15 major championships and has long defined success in a single style: either he hoists a trophy or not. For a day, maybe a week, he has changed. When Woods was asked if he had won…
