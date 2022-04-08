Masters Live Golf Scores, Results, Highlights from Friday’s Round 2 Leaderboard

Round 1 of the Masters Tournament provided golf fans with plenty of fascinating story to follow on Round 2.

The first of them is Tiger Woods, who went 1-under 71 on Thursday despite playing his first competitive round since his February 2021 car accident, dropping him to 10th on the field. Woods had some uncanny mistakes in several par-5 holes on Thursday, and will try to regain several strokes from the lessons learned.

Masters 2022: Tea times, TV coverage, live streams and more to watch for Round 2

That said, there has been no apparent separation from leaders after Thursday’s Round 1; In fact, Tiger is just four strokes away from Sungjae Im, who leads the field with a 5-under 67 in his second round. Cameron Smith (4-under 68) is in second place,…