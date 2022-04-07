Masters LIVE: Tiger Woods updates, tea times, leaderboards and latest scores from Augusta

All eyes will be on Tiger Woods as The Masters debuts in Augusta (Getty Images)

The Masters is back, and so is Tiger Woods. 25 years after his first win at Augusta National, the 15-time major winner has made a spectacular return to golf’s most prestigious tournament, more than a year after a fatal car accident threatened to end his legendary career in the sport .

Woods’ latest return has dominated the build-up to the 86th Masters, with the 46-year-old only announcing on Tuesday that he was ready to play after months of extensive rehab. The five-time Masters winner said he wouldn’t be at Augusta if he didn’t think he could win the tournament, and the sixth green jacket would also overshadow his remarkable 2019 win as the biggest comeback in sporting history.

The…