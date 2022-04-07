Masters opening round delayed: Updated tea times

After recovering from injury, Tiger Woods will partner with Louis Ostuizen and Joaquin Niemann in the first two rounds of the Masters, but will be delayed after storming Augusta.

Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg in a car accident in Los Angeles in February last year, but he confirmed Tuesday that he plans to compete in the first major of the year at Augusta Nationals.

The storms that forced the abandonment of Wednesday’s par-three competition continued into Augusta throughout the evening and night.

Tournament officials announced that the first group would start at 8.30 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. local time, with Tom Watson joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an honorary start at 8.15 a.m.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, will take the field at 4.04 p.m. Irish time (11.04 a.m.).