Masters Par 3 Competition: Tommy Fleetwood’s son steals the show

Danielle Parhizkaran/Augusta Chronicle/USA Today Network

You’d expect all eyes to be on the best golfers in the world who come to Augusta National for the Masters. However, a four-year-old boy stole the show during the Par 3 contest on Wednesday.

Tommy Fleetwood’s son, Franklin, wore a complete caddy outfit after his father’s ball. And though it wasn’t the first time he had done so on Wednesday, he was greeted by the crowd, especially on hole one.

He lost some steam as he approached the green, but he stood patiently, watching as his father was walking towards him.

Par 3 competition usually allows golfers to spend time with their families in a more relaxed atmosphere before the first Major of the year. three…