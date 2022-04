Augusta, Ga. – Harold Warner III won’t let the big stage at the Masters get in the way of the fun at Augusta National Golf Club.

Werner, who is playing in his first Masters thanks to a top 50 spot in the world, may be the tournament’s citation so far.

After his first round on Thursday, he was asked if anything here bothered him. His answer was perfect: “Nothing. No one is going to die. I just get up from there, and I try to hit my best shot and keep doing that with every shot. ,