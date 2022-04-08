Masters Thursday Tracker: Track Longhorns Spieth and Scheffler Through Round 1

With the 2022 Masters officially starting at Augusta National Golf Club, many are wondering who will emerge with the green jacket at the end of the tournament.

Former Texas Longhorns Jordan Spieth and Scotty Scheffler caught the eye of Texas and the rest of the golf world on Thursday.

Stay with Longhorns Country for all the latest updates for the Masters below:

Round 1: 3:53 time Scotty Schaeffler’s brief stint atop the leader board at the Masters is now followed when he bogeyed his first hole of the day in par 4 18.

The bogey moved Schaffler to 3-under and tied him in third place overall in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth fell even further as he slipped to T-43 on 2-over…