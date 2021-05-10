Matar Pulao Recipe: Plain rice has been eaten and this recipe of Pea Pulao is very much better

necessary ingredients :

Basmati rice Basmati rice – 1 1/4 cup,

Green Peas Green Peas – 01 cup,

Onion Onion – 01 Nos.,

Oil Oil – 02 tbsp

Desi Ghee Pure Ghee – 01 Tbsp,

Garam Masala Powder Garam Masala Powder – 02 teaspoons,

Coriander powder Coriander powder – 02 teaspoons,

Red Chilli Powder Red Chilli Powder – 01 tsp

Small Cardamom Green Cardamom – 04 Nos.,

Cumin Cumin Seeds – 01 tsp

Asafoetida Asafotida – 1/4 tsp

Clove Cloves – 04 Nos,

Bay leaf Bay leaf – 02 pieces,

Water – 500 ml.,

Salt Salt – As per taste.

Method of preparation of Pea Casserole:

For the pea casserole recipe, first wash and soak the rice for 1/2 hour. After this, cut the onion thinly lengthwise. Peel the peas and wash the grains.

Now heat the cooker by keeping it on high heat. When the cooker is hot, add oil to it and heat it. When the oil is hot, add cardamom, cloves, mashed bay leaves and stir. After this, add asafoetida, cumin and garam masala to the cooker and stir.

After this, add chopped onion in the cooker and fry it while stirring on low heat. When onion turns pink, add coriander powder, red chili powder, salt and stir it.

After this, add peas to the cooker, cover the cooker and cook until the grains are melting. When peas are melted, add washed rice and water to the cooker and mix well.

Now turn the heat to medium and wait for it to boil. When the rice comes to a boil, close the lid of the cooker and cook for 15 minutes / 2 whistles. After this, turn off the gas.

Open the lid of the cooker after its whistle. Your Pea Casserole is ready. If there is water left in the rice, then open the cooker and cook it while running on high heat, it will dry the water. After the water dries, add native ghee to the cooker and stir it well.

Take, the method of making your Pea Casserole is complete.