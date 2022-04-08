Matariki Holiday Law Passed – Watiya News: Māori Radio Stations

Photo: Radio Watia Image Database.

The law making the annual Matariki a public holiday has passed its third reading,

Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Kiritapu Allen says it will be the first national holiday to recognize and celebrate Matauranga Māori.

She says that Matariki is a time of unity, renewal, celebration and hope.

The holiday always falls on a Friday and there will be slight changes each year to align with the Maramataka or Māori stellar-lunar calendar.

The first holiday scheduled by the Matariki Advisory Group, chaired by Professor Rangianehu Matamua, will be on Friday, June 24.