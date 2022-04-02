Match 11, CSK vs PBKS Match Prediction – Who will win today’s IPL match between CSK and PBKS?

Chennai Super Kings will take on the Punjab Kings in their next encounter on April 3 at the Brabourne Stadium. The Men in Yellow have suffered two defeats in a row and Ravindra Jadeja has not been able to impress with his captaincy so far. However, CSK has been one of the most successful sides over the years and their talisman MS Dhoni is looking in good touch with the bat which is one of the positives. They will be looking to get off the mark in the points table with a win 0ver Punjab.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to their campaign as they flourished really well against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first game in a big…