Match Abandoned Due to Rain

New Zealand vs Netherlands, T20I highlights only: Rain forced the one-off Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Netherlands to be called off on Friday.

Heavy rain before the match at McLean Park dampened the outfield and made the bowler’s run-up slippery.

While the rain stopped shortly before the start of the game, the umpires decided that the game was not in a position to allow the commencement of the game. It rained later and the match was called off after 8 pm

The teams are due to meet in three One Day Internationals starting Tuesday.

For the Netherlands, it was a familiar …