LATEST

Match Cameroun – Algérie : les supporters qui espèrent la défaite de leur équipe nationale

Posted on
Match Cameroun - Algérie : les supporters qui espèrent la défaite de leur équipe nationale

photo Credit, Getty Images

The recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Cameroon showed people’s love for football, but as the national team prepares for the World Cup play-off, not all Cameroonians want the team to go to Qatar , as Tony Vinoh reports. ,

We often hear that sport and politics should not mix, but when it comes to football in Cameroon, they are inextricably linked.

The struggle that pitted English-speaking separatists against the central government for five years has infiltrated the football field.

When Egypt beat Cameroon in the Afkon semi-final, much of the country was in mourning, but Bamenda,…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
481
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
437
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top