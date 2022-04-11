Match Day: Town vs Luton Town – News

All you need to know before this evening’s game

– Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town

– The game is running at 7.45

– Watch on Sky Sports or listen on iFollow HTAFC

It’s match day, so here’s everything you need to know before our Sky Bet Championship game against Luton Town!

Town came into the game in search of back-to-back victories after a 0–1 win over Hull City on Friday 1 April 2022.

Town vs. Luton Town How to Watch

Please note that there is no cash turnstile for home fans.

If you wish to pay on that day, you will need to purchase a ticket from our ticket office and pick it up at the respective gate.

All tickets are £10 for all ages and per seat.

car parking

You can book…