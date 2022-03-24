Match recaps from Wednesday: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

group 9

Bryson Dechambeau (9) tied Richard Bland (54)

It was a wild match between DeChambeau, who was battling wrist and hip injuries and whose last Tour was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January, and Bland, 49, who hopes to play the PGA Tour Champions next year. , DeChambeau seemed to show some rust, and he did, although he had some good moments with the putter. Bland won the 10th hole with a par, and none of the players could shake the second to come, as they tied the final eight holes of the match.

On the closing hole, DeChambeau faced 16 feet for the win, after barely missing 23 feet from Bland’s front edge. The putt was straight down the slope, and slick, and he swung the putt just to the left of the hole and settled for an opening tie….