Match Report – Finn Harps 0 Shamrock Rovers 3 – Shamrock Rovers

by Matthew Foley

1 April 2022; Richie Towell of Shamrock Rovers celebrates his side’s second goal hidden by teammate Andy Lyon during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park in Ballyborough, Donegal. Photo by Ramsey Cardi / Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers returned to action in style on Friday night after beating Finn Harps 3-0 in Donegal.

Rovers got off to a strong start as Graham Burke’s opening shot was saved by Harps keeper Mark McGinley.

The Hoops were putting pressure on the Harps in the opening 20 minutes as McGinley was again called into action for denying Burke.

Stephen Bradley’s team played their game well and eventually got the breakthrough before half time. Deep kick in injury time to a corner…