Match report for Rotherham United 4 Sutton United 2 – News

As was the case 41 years ago, Sutton suffered last-minute agony at Wembley, within seconds of a fully deserved victory against the Sky Bet League One leaders, a stoppage by Rotherham substitute Jordi Osei-Tutu. K had an equalizer in the sixth minute. Time sent the game into extra time, with The Millers scoring twice to lift the Papa John’s Trophy.

It was a heart-wrenching end for Yu, who would have been well worth the win that 15,000 or so supporters began to celebrate when Osei-tutu shot high over the net in the sixth of seven extra minutes, but Those who found their opposition are away from the game in the extra period, even if…