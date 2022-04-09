Match Report – Shelbourne 1 Shamrock Rovers 2 – Shamrock Rovers

by Matthew Foley

Shamrock Rover extended their unbeaten streak in dramatic fashion tonight to beat Shelbourne 2-1 thanks to a last-minute goal from super-sub Aaron Greene.

800 hoops fans made the trip to Tolka Park and they couldn’t have started better. Rovers scored in just two minutes into the game. Hoops pressed Shelbourne Defense high to win the possession, the ball eventually getting to Andy Lyon on the edge of the box, who brilliantly found the bottom right hand corner. It’s the third goal of the season after scoring an already brace against Finn Harps last week.

Rovers maintained their dominance in the first half and created a few more chances to double their lead. Graham Burke, Jack Byrne and Leon all came close but were just missing…