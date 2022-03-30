Matches for today Tuesday 29 March; UEFA Playoffs, CONMEBOL Qualifiers and more

As football activity continues around the world with this Tuesday, March 29, FIFA date, so will matches in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers, African Qualifiers and UEFA Repechage, so here we present the schedule and the list of channels where to watch today’s matches. ,

UEFA Repechage will see Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo reach the 2022 Qatar World Cup by defeating North Macedonia that eliminated Italy, a match you can watch on Sky Sports at 12:45 pm.

On the other hand, in CONMEBOL, Peru, Colombia and Chile will try to get final tickets in the South American qualifiers, which is the playoff to join Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay as qualifiers.

