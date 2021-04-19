LATEST

Matchmaker Monday following UFC Vegas 24

UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results - Whittaker vs. Gastelum

UFC Vegas 24 showcased what might have been the perfect Robert Whittaker ever.

Whittaker regarded superb in his most important occasion battle in opposition to Kelvin Gastelum. After all the 2 had historical past with each other as they had been presupposed to most important occasion UFC 234 in February of 2019, however Whittaker withdrew from the battle on hours discover after having emergency surgical procedure.

After years of questioning how that battle would have went down, we now have a solution as Whittaker received each single spherical on technique to clear minimize unanimous determination victory.

Now that the battle is over, Whittaker is hoping to rematch Israel Adesanya, who took his middleweight title at UFC 243. In the meantime, Gastelum continues to be a contender trying to climb again into title competition. Let’s discover out what’s subsequent for each of those males on this Matchmaker Monday.

Robert Whittaker
End result: defeated Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous determination at UFC Vegas 24
Subsequent: rematch with Israel Adesanya

A breakdown isn’t actually needed right here. Whittaker is subsequent in line at 185 kilos.

After dropping his title again in 2019, Whittaker admitted that he was burnt out. He made changes to coaching schedule to permit him to heal up and most significantly spend extra time along with his spouse and youngsters. Since doing that, he secured three straight victories by which he regarded incredible in all three outings.

You can’t deny Whittaker at this second. He appears higher now than he did when he dominated over the division. Now Adesanya is a complete different monster as he appears unbeatable at middleweight, however on condition that he’s coming off a loss at gentle heavyweight and Whittaker has regarded so good, that is the battle.

Kelvin Gastelum
End result: misplaced to Robert Whittaker by unanimous determination at UFC Vegas 24
Subsequent: Derek Brunson

No disgrace in dropping to Whittaker, so Gastelum isn’t going to lose any inventory. Discovering his subsequent opponent goes to be fascinating although.

The middleweight division is in a novel spot. Adesanya shifting as much as problem for the sunshine heavyweight title earlier this 12 months has the 185 pound division a bit tied up, but it surely’s nonetheless shifting no less than.

Proper now, Paulo Costa and Darren Until are out, however they need to be returning in some unspecified time in the future this 12 months. Then there’s Marvin Vettori, who is totally getting a type of two. Then there’s Jared Cannonier whose ranked excessive as effectively, together with Derek Brunson whose been on a roll.

Loads of guys and a variety of uncertainty. There’s a handful of fellows and a variety of matchups to be made and whereas Gastelum has misplaced 4 of his final 5, he’s nonetheless checked out as one of many prime guys within the division as a result of he’s at all times preventing prime tier guys.

I like a matchup in opposition to Brunson due to their present standings within the division. Brunson desires a prime man and is ranked excessive, however he may have a yet one more opponent earlier than getting that huge time title elimination battle and a win over Gastelum secures that. In the meantime, Gastelum is in a novel spot the place a win over somebody like Brunson exhibits he belongs in the direction of the highest of the division, whereas a loss units him again for positive.

