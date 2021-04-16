Matchroom on DAZN: Andrade vs. Williams Picks

WBO World Middleweight Championship: Demetrius Andrade (c) (29-0) vs. Liam Williams (23-2-1)

Luke Irwin: Williams has been banking some wins, however not precisely in opposition to world-beaters. The most effective opponent he’s ever confronted was Liam Smith, and he misplaced in back-to-back contests. Andrade is one other step above him. Andrade through R9 TKO.

IBO World Tremendous Middleweight Championship: Carlos Gongora (c) (19-0) vs., Christopher Pearson (17-2)

Luke: Pearson hasn’t been beneath the lights in practically two years, and Gongora is hitting his prime. Is Gongora going to be the following Chris Eubank and carry the IBO torch? Gongora through R6 KO.

Heavyweight Bout: Andrey Fedosov (31-3) vs. Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0)

Luke: Majidov through R4 KO.