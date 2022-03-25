Math Re-Exam Over, Matric Results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: With the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna getting ready to declare the results, over 16,48,894 students will get their class 10 or matric results soon. Bihar Board officials earlier informed that the evaluation process has been completed, however, the board decided to re-conduct the exam for maths for around 20,000 students following reports of fraud.

Now that the re-examination has taken place today, the evaluation process will start and students can expect the final result within a few days. After the declaration of Bihar Board 10th result officially…