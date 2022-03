Isaac Newton, English mathematician, physicist, astronomer, philosopher and inventor, died; Considered the greatest scientist of all time. Creators of: Laws of Universal Gravitation, Laws of Dynamics, Annular Theory of Light, Development of Differential and Integral Calculus, Binomial Theorem and Laws of Dynamics. In the 2010 program “Testimony and Celebration”, listen to a commentary about Newton by Ernesto de la Pea.

Program: testimony and celebration

The year: 2010