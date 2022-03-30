Mathieu van der Poel defeated Tij Benoot in the sprint to win Vlaanderen door to door after an amazing stroke with eight

How did you win?

The race had started in less than half an hour and the first major crash of the day was already a fact. Bjerg, Kirsch, Pöstlberger could not go further and the favorite Pogacar quickly lost a man with Bjerg. The pace was high in the peloton and it took several kilometers before the breakaway of five was given safe conduct, all with different nationalities: Belgian Aaron Verwilst, Dutchman Matthijs Paschens, Swiss Johann Jacobs, Australian Kelland O’Brien and German Nils. Polite. The latter’s presence was striking, as Polité is the cobbled leader of the Bora-Hansgrohe troops and was second at Paris-Roubaix in 2019. His lead soon reached nearly five minutes.

The five bravehearts of the day escaped. , © Belgium

At Stückestraat, 91 kilometers from the end, suddenly there was a – albeit cautious – acceleration of …