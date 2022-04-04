Mathieu van der Poel: “Experience is important? You must have legs”

Interview

More than two hours after his second victory at the Tour of Flanders, Matthew van der Poel appeared – on an empty stomach – at the mandatory press conference. Once again the account of his day. And in his last weeks and months. “I dare not predict it on March 17th, no.”

It takes a lot from a rider to win the Tour of Flanders. During the game, but also after. It was only after half past four that Matthew van der Poel expressed his happiness in Minderbroederstraat. After a hug with mom Corinne and friend Roxanne, flash interviewAfter which van der Poel… had to be patient.

Eventually, the organizers opted to wait until the women’s competition with a podium ceremony, which ended an hour later. After that, van der Poel was allowed to re-explain it at the Sporza studio at the Center Ronde van Vlaanderen. With hamburgers, of course. “Meanwhile, I’m very hungry.”

He said again…