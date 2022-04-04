Mathieu van der Poel: “The Tour of Flanders sticks to my skin”

By the end, in the cobbled mountains to resist an incredible Tadej Pogakar, and to manage the final sprint perfectly: Matthew van der Poel brilliantly won his second breakthrough in Ronde.

IBarely a month earlier, he was still training in Spain, his knee being repaired, without any certainty about the strength of the back he died at the Tokyo Olympics. After eight days of competition, Mathieu van der Poel (27) has already accumulated a podium and three victories on the Primavera, including this Tour of Flanders, which seems designed for its extraordinary potential. Is.

Matthew, how did you manage the final of this round?