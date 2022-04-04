Mathis almost played for Champions League revelations turned down Belgian clubs

Hervé Mathis could make a remarkable career move. The young product of RSC Anderlecht currently plays for Dutch second division team ADO Den Haag, but was also able to make the move to Sheriff Tiraspol.

The club from Moldova became one of the revelations in the Champions League this season, achieving 7 out of 18 in a group with Real Madrid, Internazionale and Shakhtar Donetsk. Mathis must have almost experienced it too.

In the podcast MidMid, the defender revealed that Sheriff Tiraspol showed interest. However, he did not opt ​​for a transfer to Moldova. “I didn’t think I was going to find my happiness in Moldova. Now there’s even a war,” Mathis says.

It’s not the only team that showed interest. The eyes of the two Belgian teams were also on Mathis. “I’ve talked with Tsering and talked to union SG. I also have offers from Bulgaria and Romania, but I don’t see myself going there…