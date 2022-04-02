Matilda Blanco removes Kate Rodriguez from El Hotel de los Famosos and bursts into tears: “I played with God”

Second Elimination Feast that faced Kate Rodriguez And matilda white Feather famous hotel The competition turned out to be the most exciting since it started. In a final that made his teammates’ hearts beat faster Driver Carolina “Pumpita” Ardohain And chinese lunis -The host of the program- the mentor managed to eliminate one of the strongest participants.

Before the other contestants burst out, Matilda and Kate drop everything on the playing field that required the skill and ability of both to put some discs inside a stick.

However, despite the fact that the dancer was the most resistant, it was the mentor who managed to accomplish the objective and successfully complete the test: “I played with…