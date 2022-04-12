Matildas 3-1 New Zealand: Sam Kerr stars as Australia claim another win

Matilda beat New Zealand 3-1 in Canberra on Tuesday night.

In their second friendly in five days, Australia started the game strongly as Sam Kerr opened the scoring after just 15 minutes.

Just two minutes later, Hayley Raso doubled Matildas’ lead and Kerr got his brace in the 32nd minute.

The football fern got a lifeline just before half-time when Hannah Wilkinson kicked home.

Both the teams made several changes in the second half where neither of them could return to the net again.

