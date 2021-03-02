Mato Seihei no Ghulam Chapter 55: Release Date, Raw Scan, Leaked Spoilers, Read Online – Mobile News and Facts

Manga Mato Sehi Das It currently has one of the most beloved Ecchi-Shonen titles on online manga sites. It is written by Takehiro and produced by Yohi Takemura, known for making the famous Akam Ga Kill series. He started working on his new series in 2018, a year after finishing Akame Ga Kill.

Chapter 54 Officially titled “training session“Came out for a few days and fans are very thrilled to find out what will happen in the next chapter. In the latest chapter, the two squads train together to prepare themselves for the upcoming major battle.

It is being said today in this article that we will talk about it. Don’t sehin das chapter 55 And discuss its release date, leaked raw scans, spoilers and official ways to read it.

Do not spread any slave color

Mato Sehi is published on No Slave Shueisha’s Shonen Jump + Website which is a digital manga delivery service. New chapters in the series are updated on Saturdays between every two weeks. The last chapter came out on 2 January and so Mato Sehi No Slave Chapter will be released on 55 March 13, 2021 at 12:00 pm JST.

However, translations usually take some time to arrive so you may have to wait for 2-3 days before chapters are available in English.

Magic Capital’s Elite Troops Chapter 55 RAW SCAN, SPOILER AND SLAVE OF DISCUSSION

The raw scans are basically pages scanned from a manga in its original Japanese form that have leaked prior to their official release. Spoilers also begin to appear once the raw scans are out on the net.

Although no slaves are published directly digitally since Mato Sehi, there are no raw scans for this series. However, there are instances where they are still managed to surface. You can find it online in digital scan Shonenjump +.

We will keep an eye out for them and report to you as soon as you are released. In the meantime, check on your official subreddit for the latest updates and chapter discussion R / Matoshei Noslav.

Where to read chapter 55 online?

Unfortunately, there is no official way to read the latest chapters and as our last resort, we have to rely on informal fan translations. However, with increasing popularity, we are hoping that either Mangaplus or meaning Will license the series for its Simulpub release in the same way as they did for some titles of their Shonnejump + Spy x family And Kaiju No 8.

About the series

Mato Sehi no Slave (Slave of Magic Capital’s Elite Troops) is a Japanese manga written by Takehiro and portrayed by Yohi Takemura. It has been published on Shueisha’s ShonenJump + Digital Manga website and 5 compiled editions have been released so far.

When the whole of Japan enters for a different dimension known as “Mato”, a new resource known as “Peachis” is discovered that only gives women unique abilities. However, dangerous monsters called “Yomotsu Shuki” also roam the entire Mato and have been responsible for various disasters since then. To counter them, the government formed the Anti-Demon Corps, an elite group of women who gained power from Peaches.

One day, a high school student named Yuki Wakura is returning home from school, when he is suddenly lost in the entrance of Mato. When he calls for help, he is immediately rescued by Kyoka Uzen, the head of the seventh unit of the anti-demon corps. Recognizing her need to make her peach power more effective, recognizing her potential, she asks that Yuki become her slave and join the Anti-Demon Corps, a situation she initially thought she would It can be more enjoyable …

Well thats all for today. We will keep you updated on any news related to Mato Seihei no slaves chapter 55. Meanwhile, see also Horemia Chapter 123 And At that time I was reborn as a slim chapter 82.