Matt Gaetz and the Secretary of Defense debate US military capability and ‘awareness’

Austin alleged that Getz appeared to be “ashamed of his country” by questioning the capability of the US military, and the two men shouted at each other at several points.

“It is the most capable, most combat critical force in the world, it has been so and this budget helps us do that,” Austin said.

Gaetz alleged, “Not if we continue down this path. Not if we continue to pursue socialism.”

“The fact that you’re ashamed of your country, your military. I’m sorry for that,” Austin shot back.