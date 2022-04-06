Matt Getz Officially Avoids Being Called “Smug Little Shit” in Congressional Records

Last June, Florida Rep. Matt Getz Used his allotted time during congressional hearings to attack the military leadership over the Republican-made claim that the US military had become a bastion of awakening by reciting the critical race doctrine. Unfortunately for Getz, the stunt apparently didn’t go as he had hoped, and he essentially handed his ass to him on live TV. Mango Mark met, The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told him: “I personally find it objectionable that we accuse the United States Army, our general officers, our commissioned, noncommissioned officers, of being quotes, ‘wake up’ or anything else.” because we are studying [things like critical race theory] Those who are out there.… I think it’s important, in fact, for those…