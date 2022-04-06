Matt Le Tissier quits role as Southampton ambassador after spreading Buka massacre plot

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has stepped down from his role as club ambassador a day after retweeting a conspiracy theory about the Buka massacre in Ukraine.

Following the discovery of civilian bodies and mass graves in the city of Bucha on the northwest outskirts of Kiev, mounting evidence is linking Ukraine to one of the worst atrocities of Russia’s war so far. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Buka this week, where he reported on “people found in barrels, cellars, strangulation and simply torture”, and US President Joe Biden accused his “brutal” Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of war crimes. called upon to face trial.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed Buka was a “fake attack”, while pro-Russian accounts on social media have tried to claim…