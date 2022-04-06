Matt Le Tissier resigns as Southampton ambassador after Ukraine tweet backlash

Le Tissier had served as an official ambassador for the Saints since 2019 and has been closely associated with the club, for which he scored 209 goals in 540 matches between 1986-2002 during an illustrious playing career.

However, the 53-year-old former England striker and Sky Sports pundit has now resigned from his position at St Mary’s with immediate effect.

“To all the fans of SFC. [sic], I have decided to step down from my role as an ambassador of the SFC,” Le Tissier tweeted on Wednesday. “My views are my own and always have been, and it is important to take this step today to avoid any confusion.

“It does not affect my relationship and love with my club, and I will always be a fan and supporter of everything Saints do. However, I can see that due to recent events…