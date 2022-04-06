Matt Le Tissier ‘stepped down’ from Southampton role after reaction to Ukraine’s tweet UK News

Southampton FC legend Matt Le Tissier has “stepped away” from his role as an ambassador at the club, after suggesting that the media lied in reporting civilian deaths in Ukraine.

The former Saints midfielder, who played eight times for England, retweeted a post that contained a conspiracy theory suggesting that Russia may not be responsible. Atrocities in Buchan City near Kyiv.

The 53-year-old wrote the word “this” along with a downward-pointing hand emoji on the post that read: “The media lied about weapons of mass destruction. The media lied about COVID. The media lied about the Hunter Biden laptop. But honestly they’re telling the truth about Buka!”