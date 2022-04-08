Matt Neese is in Frozen Four

Update: Sadly, the wrong Minnesota team won, and Matt Nise and Mike Koster (and Ben Meyers) were done for the season. what happens next? we’ll find out.

Maple Leafs prospect Matt Nice is playing in the Frozen Four semifinals tonight with the University of Minnesota. Don’t confuse them with the state of Minnesota as they are their adversaries.

Frozen Four is the annual NCAA hockey championship that is played each spring. The NCAA is divided into various conferences, and teams play most of their games within their conference. Those conferences hold the playoffs and declare a champion. Once all those results are in, those top teams are padded with teams selected by a committee to play in the regional areas. For the big show, the four regional teams are reduced to four finalists.

The…