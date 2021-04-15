Matt Williamson’s First Round 2021 NFL Mock Draft: Five QBs drafted in the top 10?

After the preliminary wave of free company and forward of the 2021 NFL season, former NFL scout and ESPN analyst Matt Williamson shares his newest 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft. With just some weeks till the NFL Draft, how does Williamson see the primary spherical shaping up?

First Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Picks 1-16

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Any decide aside from Trevor Lawrence could be a large shock for Jacksonville. Write it in sharpie — he’s going to be a Jaguar.

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

With the commerce of Sam Darnold to Carolina, this decide of Zach Wilson is almost a forgone conclusion for the Jets. New York nonetheless has a ton of draft capital over the subsequent two years to construct round their new quarterback.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Texans through Dolphins): Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The 49ers paid heavy in the best way of draft picks, however they’ll get a quarterback that they adore. To me, that is like shopping for a wise sedan that’s good on fuel mileage on the value of a Lamborghini, however Mac Jones will function Kyle Shanahan’s offense as it’s drawn up.

4. Atlanta Falcons: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Though we don’t know precisely which three quarterbacks can be off the board at this level, that is when the 2021 NFL Draft actually begins. Atlanta might be open for enterprise with this decide, and perhaps a crew just like the Broncos or Patriots transfer up for a quarterback.

If the Falcons keep pat, nonetheless, they’ve a tough determination to make between a quarterback and a win-now receiving possibility. On this situation, I’ve them taking their future face of the franchise in Trey Lance.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

The Bengals need to resolve between cross blockers and cross catchers for Joe Burrow. Cincinnati hasn’t performed sufficient to improve their offensive line, however they nonetheless have the power to assault that want on Day 2. Kyle Pitts is simply too particular to cross up, and with Burrow’s head for the sport, Pitts will instantly grow to be a mismatch nightmare.

6. Miami Dolphins (through Eagles): Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

After shifting down three spots following two trades, the Dolphins can sit again and let a premier offensive prospect fall of their lap. They do precisely that right here and land an elite huge receiver in Ja’Marr Chase to make Tua Tagovailoa’s life a little bit simpler in his second season.

7. Detroit Lions: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Lions very properly might be excessive on Jared Goff, however this new entrance workplace and training workers are engaged on long-term contracts and need to suppose large image. This rebuild in Detroit isn’t going to occur in a single day. So why not begin with an ultra-talented quarterback in Justin Fields and see the place it goes from there?

8. Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

This decide ought to completely be devoted to creating Darnold’s transition to his new crew as simple as attainable. A franchise offensive deal with similar to Penei Sewell makes a ton of sense, and with Christian McCaffrey coming back from damage, Carolina has an opportunity to be fairly good on this facet of the ball in 2021.

9. Denver Broncos: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

It seems to be like drafting a quarterback didn’t go Denver’s method. Nice linebackers that by no means depart the sector are one thing that Vic Fangio covets and has actually utilized properly over time in his defensive scheme. Micah Parsons matches that invoice fully.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain Jr., CB, Alabama

Dallas runs to the rostrum to pick out the highest-rated cornerback on this draft class. Patrick Surtain ought to instantly assist this Cowboys’ ailing secondary. He’s precisely what the physician ordered in The Massive D.

11. New York Giants: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

This 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft works out splendidly for the Giants. Rashawn Slater is a stellar prospect that may assist wherever on the offensive line. With Saquon Barkley returning, Kenny Golladay now within the image, and including Slater, Daniel Jones ought to have all the pieces he must succeed round him.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from 49ers through Dolphins): Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

A dynamic wideout like Jaylen Waddle may do wonders for Philadelphia’s offense. The Eagles get distinguished offensive linemen again from damage and may have a robust working sport with Jalen Hurts on the helm. Waddle’s big-play skills would make it tough for opposing defenses to crowd the road of scrimmage, and he is a superb worth right here at No. 12.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Talking of worth, the Chargers get a implausible prospect in DeVonta Smith close to the center of the primary spherical. Hunter Henry is gone, however the trio of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Smith make defending Justin Herbert and the Chargers’ passing sport very tough.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT, USC

Minnesota’s offense was much better than their protection in 2020. That being mentioned, Minnesota’s offensive line has been a piece in progress for too lengthy now. Drafting Alijah Vera-Tucker may go an extended strategy to lastly altering that.

15. New England Patriots: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

After unloading the Brink’s truck in free company, the Patriots ideally would add one of many high quarterbacks — more than likely in a commerce up — however that isn’t how the board fell on this 2021 First Spherical NFL Mock Draft.

We all know that Invoice Belichick’s protection is constructed on nice man-coverage cornerbacks, and who’s to say how for much longer Stephon Gilmore can be within the combine in New England at his present price? Thus, the Patriots draft Jaycee Horn so as to add depth to the place.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

This might sound a little bit early for Greg Newsome, and the Cardinals actually would have jumped on Horn had he made it previous New England, however cornerback is a big want. Arizona can use somebody with Newsome’s dimension and size. Plus, Newsome displayed his athletic profile at Northwestern’s Professional Day.