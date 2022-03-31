Matthaus, Kafu... These stars will make the 2022 World Cup a draw

Like all major FIFA events, many football stars have been invited this Friday.

On Wednesday, two days ahead of the 2022 World Cup draw, FIFA announced the names of the teams that will draw teams from different pools in a few months.

Appearing will be: Kaifu, Lothar Matthaus, Ali Dei, Bora Milutinovich, Jay-Jay Okocha, Raba Madjer, Tim Cahill and Adel Ahmed Mallah. What a beautiful announcement people made at the event, presented by Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Janus and Samantha Johnson.

The draw will take place this Friday at 5 pm (Belgian time). The Belgian is part of pot 1 and will serve as the top seed.