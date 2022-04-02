Matthew Joseph records his first career NHL hat-trick

Ottawa Senator Matthew Joseph of Laval, Quebec, registered his first career National Hockey League hat-trick on Friday. The fourth-year forward scored three times in a 5-2 Senators victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Joseph’s three goals were in the third period. He overcame the Senators 3-1 in 3:36 of the third period over Tyler Ennis of Edmonton, Alberta and Colin White. Joseph then took the Senators 4–1 ahead with a goal from Tim Stutzel in the 13:19 period. Joseph then scored the game-winning goal in the third period with three minutes and 55 seconds to spare and used an unassisted marker in an empty net.

Joseph had a four-point game. On the Senators’ first goal of the game, he picked up…