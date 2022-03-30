Matthew van der Poel highlights his Ronde form with a beautiful door-to-door win at Vlaanderen. Straight Flanders 2022 . Through

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpesin-Fenix) immediately hit the bull’s eye in his first race on Flemish roads. The Dutch all-rounder defeated Tisj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma) in the sprint at the Dwars door Vlaanderen after a scintillating final.
The 76th edition of Dwars Door Vlaanderen in a nutshell:
- Winner of the day: Anyone who would still doubt Matthew van der Poel’s Ronde legs will sing a little less after today. Van der Poel also ran very intelligently in the final and is panting the neck of that other top favorite, Vout van Aert.
- pat of the day: Even without the striker pair from his team, Tisj Benoot was very strong, Viktor Kampenerts realized his declared ambition in no time and Tom Pidcock suddenly takes a huge leap.
- debut dayTadej Pogakar showed many faces. First as a shadow of van der Poel, then as a missing person, yet…
