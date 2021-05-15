Matthews Makes Podium for Eighth Time in Career at ACC’s – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Day Two Results

RALEIGH, N.C. – Senior women’s jumper Bria Matthews had a silver medal effort in the triple jump, making podium for the eighth time at conference in her collegiate career to lead the Yellow Jackets at day two of the 2021 ACC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Paul Derr Track in Raleigh, N.C., on Friday.

Following two days of competition the Tech women are in seventh-place with 29 points, while the men are in 12th-place at 5.5 points.

Matthews registered a mark of 13.61m/44′ 8″ to take second-place in the triple jump in a seasonal best display, obtaining her eighth career medal at ACC’s in the process. At the time of publication that jump puts Matthews in a tie for the No. 7 spot on the NCAA Division I National Outdoor List in the triple jump.

On the men’s end of the triple jump John Watkins qualified for finals, ending in seventh-place off of a 15.24m/50′ performance.

True freshman Alex Thomas sealed his spot in tomorrow’s 800m finals, taking first in his heat during prelims coming in at 1:50.55. Thomas will take on the 800m finals at 6:50 p.m. (EST) tomorrow evening. Distance crewmate Sam Costa recorded a PR in that race with a time of 1:53.56.

The women’s 3000m steeplechase saw Claire Moritz earn a personal record time, crossing the finish line at 10:33.96. Cole Miller followed up Moritz in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, also collecting a new PR at 9:10.50.

In the women’s 100m hurdles Taylor Grimes placed 11th (13.58), joined by Anna Witherspoon in 16th (14.04). Ben Jean and Ty Brooks turned out 17th and 18th-place marks in the men’s 400m dash, coming in at 47.84 and 48.17, respectively. Sheleah Harris clocked in at 12.00 in the women’s 100m dash, earning a personal best time.

Ilene Soleyn (2:13.96) and Haley Unthank (2:16.08) took 22nd- and 26th-place in the women’s 800m.

The final day of ACC Outdoor Championships gets underway for the Jackets beginning at 2 p.m. (EST) tomorrow, as freshmen jumpers Carla du Plessis & Shanty Papakosta take on the women’s high jump. Following that competition McKinley Thompson will represent the White & Gold in the men’s high jump. The women’s 4×100 relay crew, consisting of Grimes, Witherspoon, Matthews and Alexis Kitchens open up track events for Tech at 5 p.m. (EST).

Starting at 7:45 p.m. (EST) the women’s 5K has this year’s 10K champion Nicole Fegans, Liz Galarza, Mortiz, Mary Claire Solomon, Katy Earwood and Kenzie Walls listed to race. Right after at approximately 8:05 p.m. (EST) the men’s 5K will take place with Braeden Collins, James Cragin, Zach Jaeger, Harrison Morris and Jake Shewbert also listed to run. The 4×400 squads will close out championships with the women’s race coming at 8:30 p.m. (EST) and the men’s at 8:40 p.m. (EST).



