Matthews reaches 50-goal mark as Maple Leafs offense rolls into Root on Jets

After a missed opportunity, Austin Mathews looked up at the sky. After another close call he leaned on his stick.

Toronto Maple Leafs snipers looked great on Thursday.

And as the game progressed, the sense of anticipation inside the Scotiabank Arena grew every time—leading to becoming the organization’s first member to score 50 goals in nearly three decades—that had the puck on his stick.

With his team 5-3 late in the third period, 24-year-old saw teammate David Kampf hit the post with Winnipeg goalkeeper Eric Comrie on the bench for an extra attacker.

The shot of Mathews reaching his half-century in front of the home crowd was still alive.

He didn’t miss out on his last attempt moments later.

Toronto’s star attraction scores its NHL-topping…