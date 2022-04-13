Mattia Roach comments on facing Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider at the Tournament of Champions

Toronto resident Mattia Roach wins her fifth game in a row Danger!, Now a worthy competitor for the prestigious Tournament of Champions, Roach can go up against Danger! The quiz addressed Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider and shared their thoughts on a potential matchup.

‘Danger!’ Winner Mattia Roach | photo Credit: city ​​news



Mattia Roach Has Something In Common With Alex Trebek

Originally from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Roach is currently a teacher for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). Proud to represent his home country of Canada, Roach pointed to the common bond he shared with Late Game Show icon, Alex Trebek, who was born in Sudbury, Ontario.

“To be a Canadian” Danger! always very special,” said Roach, according to Khatra.com,